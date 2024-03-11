Housing association rent arrears rise 8.4% to record high of nearly £800m

Unpaid rent owed to housing associations hit a record high of just under £800m after a huge spike last year, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

After going into debt, she faced constant pushes from the housing association to pay the money, including eviction threats.

Hannah, who asked to use a pseudonym, first fell into arrears after she unexpectedly lost her job. Despite applying for Universal Credit, the five-week delay in receiving payments meant she missed paying rent.

The £798m figure equated to around 5.3% of housing association tenants not able to pay rent.

But in the years since, it has steadily increased, to £629m in 2019, then £658m in 2020, £689m in 2021 and £736m in 2022 before finally hitting £798m last year.

Between and 2015 and 2018, gross arrears – the total amount of unpaid rent – owed by housing associations stayed largely stable between £500 and £600m.

Industry bodies and housing campaigners have called for reforms to the sector in light of the findings.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) recorded the 8.4% rise – the highest single year jump since before the coronavirus pandemic – from the £736m the year before in its annual entity account published late last year.

“It is a pressure, because they text you and ring you and send you letters. And it’s an unnecessary stress because you’re already trying [to solve it],” Hannah explained.

The issue was made worse as payments into her rent account have started going missing in recent months. This prompted an internal investigation by her housing association, but it has not stopping the calls and messages from her landlord asking her to send more money.

Given the number of ongoing issues with disrepair that the housing association has not properly dealt with, Hannah said the constant pushing when she fell into arrears felt unfair. The landlord also rarely responded to emails about the problems, meaning Hannah often had to get her local MP involved before any action was taken.

“They’re not social housing anymore, they’re a business,” Hannah said. “As a resident, I just feel like a cash cow.”

The latest news comes as the sector has faced growing scrutiny for its handling of serious disrepair in properties, sparked in the aftermath of the mould-related death of toddler Awaab Ishak in December 2020.

Last year, The Guardian reported that the number of social housing tenants in England complaining of damp and leaks doubled in the years since his death.

Housing associations have also been facing increased financial pressure in recent years thanks to high borrowing costs and inflation, with many posting significant drops in their recorded surpluses.

The RSH found that housing associations had increased their expenditure by 12% last year to try and meet the rising level of reported disrepair in their homes.

Suzanne Muna, secretary at the Social Housing Action Campaign, said: “The cause of the rise in arrears is the cost of living crisis. It’s been pushing people over a financial cliff face.

“People are thinking, ‘Do I build up arrears, which might cause me a problem later down the line, or do I stop eating now because I don’t have money for both?’ They’re going to choose to eat and just allow their arrears to grow.”