Housing association retains top credit rating in social housing sector

The rating is the sixth year that the association has been given the rating and comes as the Regulator for Social Housing confirmed the provider’s top level for governance and viability.

Josie Parsons, chief executive of Local Space, said: “Being the only UK housing association to achieve an AA- credit rating from S&P is an incredible feat and will enable us to continue our work in helping homeless people in east London.

“The economy hasn’t been kind to businesses so to maintain a top-notch credit rating, plus top financial viability and governance ratings, reflects Local Space’s astute management of its portfolio of temporary accommodation.”