Housing association retains top credit rating in social housing sector

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Charitable housing association Local Space has been given an AA- credit rating from S&P.
The rating is the sixth year that the association has been given the rating and comes as the Regulator for Social Housing confirmed the provider’s top level for governance and viability.
Josie Parsons, chief executive of Local Space, said: “Being the only UK housing association to achieve an AA- credit rating from S&P is an incredible feat and will enable us to continue our work in helping homeless people in east London.
“The economy hasn’t been kind to businesses so to maintain a top-notch credit rating, plus top financial viability and governance ratings, reflects Local Space’s astute management of its portfolio of temporary accommodation.”
Local Space was created as part of a partnership with Newham Council and other local authorities in the South East in 2006 to help councils achieve a reliable long-term supply of quality affordable accommodation for homeless people and those in urgent need of housing.
The association specialises in high-quality settled accommodation for people facing homelessness as well as key workers and owns and manages more than 2,670 properties across nine local authority areas across in London and Essex.
Ms Parsons added: “A decade after the London Games and the number of people living within temporary accommodation in London is close to reaching record levels and so we have an increasingly important role in the areas that we operate in to improve the fortunes of people in difficult situations.
“These ratings demonstrate our mission as a long-term investor in settled accommodation to address the impending homelessness crisis.”
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