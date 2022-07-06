Housing association secures £28.5m through Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme

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A landlord based in the South of England has secured a £28.5m loan via the government’s Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS).
ARA Venn, which operates the AHGS, said Silva Homes will use the loan to develop over 130 new homes.
The loan was funded through the sale of retained bonds by Saltaire Finance, a subsidiary of ARA Venn.
ARA Venn said the sale of the bonds, which mature in May 2052, completed last month at an all-in cost of around 3.5%.
“The successful sale of the retained bonds in a challenging market backdrop shows the strength of the government-guaranteed programme, allowing borrowers to secure lower cost of funds for the long run,” said Oriane Auzanneau, deputy portfolio manager for AHGS and a director at ARA Venn.
The AHGS was first announced in the 2019 Budget by Philip Hammond, the chancellor at the time, with the aim of giving providers of affordable housing access to low-interest loans.
The government has committed to underwriting £3bn of loans as part of the scheme, which opened for applications last year.
The loan to Silva follows an announcement in May that Nottingham Community Housing Association would receive £55m from a bond issued under the AHGS.
“We were pleased to work with ARA Venn to secure additional long-term funding through the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme,” said John Andrew, executive director of finance and procurement at Silva Homes.
“Completing the funding amidst volatile financial markets allowed us to reduce the risk of future interest rate increases and provides certainty that we have further funds in place to support our development programme.”
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