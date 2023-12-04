Housing association secures £55m loan to fund development pipeline

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Selwood Housing, a South West housing association, has secured a £55m loan to fund its development pipeline.
Selwood Housing agreed the new revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank. It allows Selwood to access funding up to an agreed limit over a period of time.
The landlord, which owns and manages 7,000 homes across Bath, Somerset and Wiltshire, explained the loan would help it to achieve its plans to build 1,700 affordable homes by 2034.
The new funding will also allow Selwood to target building 90% of all new builds up to a standard of at least an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band B.
Mark Mayler, group finance director at Selwood Housing, said: “Our commitment to supplying affordable and sustainable housing to help revitalise our local communities remains at the heart of everything we do.
“Lloyds Bank has backed our vision from the very start and this latest support will ensure we can continue to make a real difference and tackle the housing challenge head-on in the South West for many years to come.”
Selwood has been a customer of Lloyds since the landlord was founded in 2001.
Valeriia Watts, associate director of real estate and housing at Lloyds, said: “The team at Selwood Housing recognise how important it is to build homes that can both help plug the housing gap in the coming years, but are also fit for the future.
“We’re proud to support vital housing providers like Selwood Housing to help them reach their sustainability targets and give more people access to affordable housing.”
In April, Lloyds announced a partnership with Crisis, the homelessness charity, and called for one million new social homes to be built over the next decade.
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