Housing association secures £55m loan to fund development pipeline

The landlord, which owns and manages 7,000 homes across Bath, Somerset and Wiltshire, explained the loan would help it to achieve its plans to build 1,700 affordable homes by 2034.

Selwood Housing agreed the new revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank. It allows Selwood to access funding up to an agreed limit over a period of time.

The new funding will also allow Selwood to target building 90% of all new builds up to a standard of at least an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band B.

Mark Mayler, group finance director at Selwood Housing, said: “Our commitment to supplying affordable and sustainable housing to help revitalise our local communities remains at the heart of everything we do.

“Lloyds Bank has backed our vision from the very start and this latest support will ensure we can continue to make a real difference and tackle the housing challenge head-on in the South West for many years to come.”