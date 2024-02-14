Housing association secures £75m loan with sector’s first repairs KPI

A large Midlands-based housing association has secured a £75m loan with a key performance indicator linked to reducing repairs, which it said is a sector first #UKhousing

It comes after the government launched a consultation on Awaab’s Law , which will oblige landlords to carry out repairs within legislated timescales.

The repairs-focused KPI covers all categories of repair, including cases of condensation, damp and mould. It challenges Bromford to reduce the number of live repairs from its residents from a 12-month average of 8,000 in March 2025, down to 7,000 by March 2028.

Bromford’s revolving credit facility with HSBC UK is a dual target sustainability-linked loan, aimed at further funding its ongoing investment in existing and new homes.

Paul Coates, executive director of customer transformation at Bromford, said: “We are acutely aware that there has been increased scrutiny over the performance of housing associations in responding to customers’ repairs requests over the past 12 months, with an increased focus on damp and mould, where the negative impacts on health have resulted in legislation via Awaab’s Law.

“We’ve already been focused on reducing the number of repairs we have open, including investing around £4.5m this year investigating and resolving reports of condensation, damp and mould in our homes and finding long term solutions to these issues.”

But he said the landlord is “determined to do more” and wants to move to a more “proactive approach” to maintaining its homes to reduce the number of active repairs it has.

Imran Mubeen, director of treasury at Bromford, said: “We are delighted to have entered into this new partnership with HSBC UK as they continue to support the social housing sector.