Housing association secures £75m sustainability-linked loan from Lloyds Bank

Alliance, which owns and manages 6,500 homes across North Somerset and the West of England, hopes the funding will grow its portfolio of affordable homes by 25%.

These including achieving an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C standard across all its stock by 2028, building 2,000 new homes over the next 10 years, and installing 519 new photovoltaic systems – solar panels – to tackle fuel poverty for customers.

The Portishead-based housing association will be measured on three key performance indicators (KPIs) to receive margin discounts on the funding.

Katrina Michael, chief financial officer at Alliance, said: “The challenges of addressing the current housing shortage while investing in communities and becoming more sustainable are top of the agenda for social housing providers across the UK.

“We must address these challenges head-on and meet our responsibility to future-proof our homes with the support of our banking partners.”

She added that the funding will allow the organisation to “invest in improving communities”.

Lauren Bailey, relationship director for housing at Lloyds Bank, said: “Housing associations have no time to waste to invest in growing their stock and addressing ESG [environmental, social and governance] challenges.

“They need to act now to ensure the communities they operate in have the foundations in place needed to prosper.

“Alliance Homes recognise this, and we’re pleased to support the association as it works to meet the challenges the sector faces.”