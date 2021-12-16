Housing association sells build-to-rent business for £400m

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has sold its minority stake in Fizzy Living to Greystar Real Estate Partners. It said it wants to focus on “delivering sustainable and affordable housing, for which the proceeds of the sale will be used”.

Greystar will take over 1,000 homes as a result of the acquisition. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority retains its stake in the company.

Thames Valley set up Fizzy Living, which was aimed at young professionals looking to rent, in 2012.

In 2018, after its merger with Metropolitan, the 57,000-home landlord indicated it was looking to fully exit Fizzy Living after it emerged that British Land was in discussions to buy MTVH’s remaining stake.

However, British Land pulled out in 2019.