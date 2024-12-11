Housing association set for Supreme Court appeal in payments battle with contractor

Hexagon Housing Association has been locked in a dispute with Providence Building Services for over a year, after the contractor terminated its contract with the landlord, citing missed payment deadlines.

The 4,500-home housing association claimed the notice of termination was invalid, and a High Court decision in 2023 found in its favour. However, the decision was then overturned by a Court of Appeal ruling in August.

Hexagon has now been granted permission to appeal this ruling in the Supreme Court. No date has yet been set for the hearing, but it is expected to be held next year.