Housing association signs £34m deal with Vistry for 133 affordable homes in East Midlands

Platform Housing Group will own and manage the homes, which will consist of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses and maisonettes. All the homes will contain air source heat pumps to reduce carbon emissions.

The site has full planning permission and was formerly owned by Co-op. Work is expected to start in summer 2024.

All the homes will be manufactured offsite using open panel timber frames from Vistry’s East Midlands factory in Bardon. Homes built using these panels emit less carbon than a traditional brick-and-block house, Vistry said.