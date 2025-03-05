Housing association takes on quarter of 791-home Crewe development

Plus Dane Housing has forward-funded 208 homes at the Leighton West site, which is being developed by house builders Vistry Group and Bloor Homes.

Vistry is building 408 homes on the site, including the 208 sold to Plus Dane. The other 200 will be sold on the open market under Vistry’s Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.

Meanwhile, Bloor Homes, the UK’s largest privately owned house builder, will build 383 homes on the site, 39 of which will be affordable.

In addition to the new homes, the development will include allotments, community orchards, footpaths, cycleways, play spaces, outdoor gyms and green space.