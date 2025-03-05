Housing association takes on quarter of 791-home Crewe development

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A North West housing association has taken on a quarter of a 791-home development in Crewe, Cheshire.
Plus Dane Housing has forward-funded 208 homes at the Leighton West site, which is being developed by house builders Vistry Group and Bloor Homes.
Vistry is building 408 homes on the site, including the 208 sold to Plus Dane. The other 200 will be sold on the open market under Vistry’s Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.
Meanwhile, Bloor Homes, the UK’s largest privately owned house builder, will build 383 homes on the site, 39 of which will be affordable.
In addition to the new homes, the development will include allotments, community orchards, footpaths, cycleways, play spaces, outdoor gyms and green space.
Vistry said the development will contribute £5.6m to local facilities, including a new local centre, pub, nursery and a site for a new primary school.
Additional contributions will fund improved cycle links, highway works, NHS support and travel plan monitoring.
Plus Dane is headquartered in Liverpool and owns 13,500 homes across Merseyside and Cheshire. The housing association is aiming to build 730 new homes by 2027.
Joe Turner, managing director for Manchester and Cheshire East at Vistry, said: “Leighton West will not only address the local demand for high-quality housing, including affordable homes, but will also deliver a host of community benefits – from green spaces to new commercial, retail and educational facilities – helping to create a vibrant, sustainable neighbourhood for Crewe.”
James Clark, regional managing director for the North West at Bloor Homes, said: “We are very much looking forward to delivering high-quality homes, significant green spaces and several other key benefits to the local community in this exciting collaboration with Vistry.”
Siobhan Moore, director of growth at Plus Dane Housing, said: “We have really expanded our footprint in Crewe over the past few years, with more than 150 homes in the nearby Alexandra Gardens development still being completed.
“We are excited about the Leighton West plans, which include a variety of public facilities and interesting outdoor spaces. This new neighbourhood is going to be a vibrant place to live and bring up a family.”
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