Housing association takes on repairs management of 700 homes from council

Local Space, which specialises in accommodation for people facing homelessness in east London, has concluded a negotiation with Newham Council which it said marks a “transformational shift” in the relationship between the two organisations.

The agreement will see Local Space take over the repairs for 700 properties in the borough, which the housing association said is the first step towards it managing all 3,000 of its homes in-house.

Local Space was set up by Newham Council in 2006 and now provides accommodation across nine local authority areas in north-east London and Essex.