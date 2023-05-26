Housing association targets 80% carbon reduction on new builds by 2025

Believe Housing, which owns 18,000 homes in and around County Durham, is building all new homes without gas boilers – two years before the government target of 2025.

“Currently, we’ve been focusing on air-source heat pumps, but we’re open to any form of low-carbon heating,” said Mark Hopper, future homes manager at Believe.

New homes are also being built with improved building fabric, which surpasses interim 2021 Part L regulations, as well as electric vehicle charging points, photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage.

All homes will achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A, Mr Hopper said.

The plans were adopted in February and build on a broader commitment to carbon reduction the landlord made in 2021.