Housing association tenants considering mass non-payment of increased rents

In a letter to housing secretary Simon Clarke in response to the rent cap consultation, Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC) urged the government to freeze social rents, shared ownership rents and service charges for 2023-24.

The group argued that any increase risks worsening poverty and homelessness amid the cost of living and energy crises.

SHAC has also asked the government to re-introduce the eviction ban for rent arrears that was brought in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social housing rent rises are currently capped by government at a maximum of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation plus 1%, set in September every year.