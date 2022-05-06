Housing association to build social rent homes on land donated by Glastonbury founder

The Guinness Partnership has been granted planning consent to build a further 20 social rent homes on land donated by Michael Eavis in Pilton, Somerset.

It follows the completion of a first phase of 19 social rent homes on the land at Margaret Bondfield Close in 2018.

The homes, which are expected to be available for occupation in April 2023, include houses, bungalows and flats. They will be equipped with air-source heat pumps, and local natural stone will be used to clad the buildings.

Mr Eavis, who has also contributed £275,000 to the scheme, donated the land on the condition that the homes will serve the local community in perpetuity.