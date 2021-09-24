Housing association to convert luxury retirement home development to 100% affordable after £28m purchase

The 6,500-home landlord will use the vacant Marina Gardens development in Portishead, Somerset, to instead manage 127 affordable homes after buying the scheme from retirement living group Lifestory.

It will include 65 homes for social rent, 38 for shared ownership and 24 for Rent to Buy.

Somerset-based Alliance Homes said it is one of the largest deals for a completed development by a housing association in the South West of England.