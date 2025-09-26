Housing association to deliver £72m retrofit programme to over 3,000 homes

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A housing association has committed to delivering a £72m retrofit programme to more than 3,000 homes.
Riverside’s retrofit programme has been backed by £36m from the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (WH:SHF) Wave 3, which the housing association is match-funding.
The three-year programme will deliver energy efficiency improvements in 3,064 homes across Liverpool, Halton, Carlisle, the Langley estate in Middleton, and Enfield in London – with further areas to be added in future phases.
The works, expected to begin in early October, will be carried out by property services contractor WPS and will include cavity wall insulation, solar panel installation, roof alterations, external wall insulation, double glazing, new doors and other measures to bring homes up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C.
The programme, which supports Riverside’s commitment to sustainability and its role as a strategic partner of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, will also help tackle fuel poverty, reduce carbon emissions, and create local employment and community engagement opportunities.
Open days for residents are being held in each area covered by the retrofit programme, to provide more information and allow residents to meet the Riverside and WPS teams.
Riverside’s previous retrofit programme, supported by £26m in funding though WH:SHF Wave 2.1, delivered energy efficiency upgrades to more than 1,000 homes across Carlisle, Halton, Liverpool and London. WPS had worked with Riverside to deliver retrofits in the South of England.
David Morgan, executive managing director at WPS, said: “This work is not just about improving homes – warmer homes that are cheaper to heat drive better economic and health outcomes for residents, while reducing the impact of homes on the planet, so we’re proud to support Riverside on the journey to net zero and through the energy transition.”
Riverside owns and manages more than 76,000 homes across the UK, while WPS, part of Wates Group, reported a turnover of £364m in 2023.
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