Housing association to deliver £72m retrofit programme to over 3,000 homes

Open days for residents are being held in each area covered by the retrofit programme, to provide more information and allow residents to meet the Riverside and WPS teams.

Riverside’s previous retrofit programme, supported by £26m in funding though WH:SHF Wave 2.1, delivered energy efficiency upgrades to more than 1,000 homes across Carlisle, Halton, Liverpool and London. WPS had worked with Riverside to deliver retrofits in the South of England.

David Morgan, executive managing director at WPS, said: “This work is not just about improving homes – warmer homes that are cheaper to heat drive better economic and health outcomes for residents, while reducing the impact of homes on the planet, so we’re proud to support Riverside on the journey to net zero and through the energy transition.”

Riverside owns and manages more than 76,000 homes across the UK, while WPS, part of Wates Group, reported a turnover of £364m in 2023.