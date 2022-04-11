Housing association uses savings from ESG deals to pilot scheme for domestic abuse survivors

Bromford is investing the first interest savings it has made from two sustainability-linked loans (SLLs) to pilot a project that will provide safety measures for domestic abuse survivors.
The housing association, which owns 45,000 homes across the Midlands and the South West, has met the targets set by two sustainable loans it signed in 2020.
These include a £50m revolving credit facility agreed with NatWest and a £75m loan with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).
Both deals include clauses that will see the margin of the loan lowered if Bromford meets environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
The deal with NatWest has targets related to the energy efficiency of Bromford’s housing, while the deal with SMBC has targets based on the landlord’s gender pay gap.
Bromford has confirmed that the savings made from meeting the targets in the first year of the loans will be invested in a pilot that will aim to reduce homelessness, domestic abuse and hate crime by providing security measures for vulnerable residents.
Working alongside The Safe Partnership, Bromford will install features such as improved window and door locks, personal safety alarms and sanctuary rooms.
The sustainable funds will also go towards outdoor security lighting, CCTV, fencing and other steps to keep customers safe, the landlord said.
Hazel O’Halloran, homelessness lead at Bromford, said that more than 100 people per year are set to benefit from the enhanced security measures.
“Domestic abuse and hate crime has a devastating impact on victims, their friends, family, wider community and society at large,” she said, adding that the project “will allow dozens of our customers at risk to continue living safely in their homes”.
Imran Mubeen, director of treasury at Bromford, said the landlord is “well on track to achieve our year two targets”.
He said the loans have helped the landlord reduce its gender pay gap to 7.2%, while 86% of its homes now have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above.
Bromford said that over the life of both loans, a “significant six-figure amount” could be “reinvested into its communities”.
The loan with Bromford was the first sustainability-linked deal between NatWest and the social housing sector.
Hedley Hadfield, director of housing finance at NatWest, said: “NatWest fully endorses Bromford’s decision to use the savings achieved from the NatWest SLL to support their vulnerable tenants. Using the funds for this purpose shows the positive impact that having an SLL in place can make to individuals’ lives.”
A spokesperson from SMBC said: “SMBC is pleased to support Bromford in its initiative, which clearly benefits vulnerable individuals and contributes to the social enhancement of the communities we serve.”
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