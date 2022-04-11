Housing association uses savings from ESG deals to pilot scheme for domestic abuse survivors

Bromford is investing the first interest savings it has made from two sustainability-linked loans to pilot a project that will provide safety measures for domestic abuse survivors #UKhousing

The deal with NatWest has targets related to the energy efficiency of Bromford’s housing, while the deal with SMBC has targets based on the landlord’s gender pay gap.

Both deals include clauses that will see the margin of the loan lowered if Bromford meets environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The housing association, which owns 45,000 homes across the Midlands and the South West, has met the targets set by two sustainable loans it signed in 2020.

Bromford has confirmed that the savings made from meeting the targets in the first year of the loans will be invested in a pilot that will aim to reduce homelessness, domestic abuse and hate crime by providing security measures for vulnerable residents.

Working alongside The Safe Partnership, Bromford will install features such as improved window and door locks, personal safety alarms and sanctuary rooms.

The sustainable funds will also go towards outdoor security lighting, CCTV, fencing and other steps to keep customers safe, the landlord said.

Hazel O’Halloran, homelessness lead at Bromford, said that more than 100 people per year are set to benefit from the enhanced security measures.

“Domestic abuse and hate crime has a devastating impact on victims, their friends, family, wider community and society at large,” she said, adding that the project “will allow dozens of our customers at risk to continue living safely in their homes”.