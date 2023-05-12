The 33,000-home association had agreed a five-year joint venture (JV) with L&G Modular Homes in December last year for 1,000 homes.

However, last week L&G said it would be ceasing production of modular homes at its giant factory in North Yorkshire.

Chief executive Mark Perry told Inside Housing that he was “surprised and disappointed” to hear the news about L&G.

He added: “I imagine the joint venture will fall to the side and we’ll have to find other partners to help us meet our MMC [modern methods of construction] ambitions.”

A limited partnership had been set up between the two organisations and was registered with Companies House last November.