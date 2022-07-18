Housing association wins landmark cladding case against contractor

Essex-based contractor Mulalley & Co has been ordered to repay Hyde Group, which brought the case via its subsidiary Martlet Homes, for costs incurred to replace cladding on five tower blocks it owns in Hampshire.

Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, described the judgement as a “landmark ruling”, which “establishes that the costs of defective work must be borne by those responsible for it”.

The housing associations said the case sets a principle that construction contractors can be held accountable for the remedial costs of removing dangerous cladding.

The case concerns five 1960s concrete high rises in Gosport, which were reclad in the mid 2000s by Mulalley.

Hyde, which purchased the buildings after this work was carried out, uncovered issues with the blocks in 2017, shortly after the Grenfell Tower fire.

These issues included combustible expanded polystyrene insulation boards and defects in the installation of fire barriers.