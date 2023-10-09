Origin Housing said it was looking for new owners for its retirement homes in Chelmsford to refocus its business on London and Hertfordshire.

The landlord owns three properties in Chelmsford: Peverell House, Cobb’s Place and Dawn House.

Origin, previously known as St Pancras, acquired the sites through a merger with Humanist Housing Association in 2000.

Origin said it would look for new owners for the homes via a tender process that would continue through the autumn.