Housing associations across the UK to cut housebuilding by 20%, new study finds

According to a new six-month study by specialist real estate lender Octopus Real Estate, the UK’s registered housing providers expect to cut their build pipelines by 22% in the short to medium term.

Amid rising construction and financing costs, a third of housing associations in the UK are reporting a deficit of between 11% and 25% on individual development schemes, the report found.

The research highlights how the reduction in build programmes will lead to a slowdown in affordable housing delivery at a time when the country is experiencing a “chronic undersupply” of new homes.

The findings follow warnings made earlier this year by the G15 group of London housing associations that some of its members are intending to cut development programmes by as much as a third.

Earlier this month, large London landlord Metropolitan Thames Valley revealed it was scaling back development ambitions and currently has a 3,858-home pipeline, down from 5,527 in the previous year.