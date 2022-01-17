Housing associations call on Homes England to fund ‘improvement and replacement’ of existing homes

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Homes England should fund the “improvement and replacement” of existing homes rather than just new homes, a report by a network of housing providers has argued.
The report by PlaceShapers, which explores what role housing associations can play in the government’s levelling-up agenda, argued that the most impactful work social landlords can do in many “left-behind” areas is regeneration work, due to the large number of empty properties.
While funding from Homes England is currently targeted at new build homes, the report said some housing associations have “successfully leveraged public investment to attract private funding”.
“However, without additional financial support from the government, some housing associations are likely to struggle to effectively raise funding for physical restoration, especially in ‘left behind’ areas,” the report said.
PlaceShapers is also recommending that the government’s Levelling Up Fund, which invests in things such as town centres and public transport, prioritises bids that have a proactive engagement process with local communities.
It also calls on the government to bring forward the £3.8bn it has committed to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund due to the huge retrofitting costs facing social landlords.
The government has currently committed to allocating £800m from the fund between 2022 and 2025, however PlaceShapers said this amount should be increased.
Overall the report argued that the government needs to work far more with local institutions, such as housing associations, to deliver their levelling-up ambitions.
Matthew Walker, chair of PlaceShapers, said: “We know that housing associations already deliver a variety of services to level up where they have homes, however the scale of the challenge requires a different approach, where government works more with local communities and adequate investment and support is provided for truly effective levelling up and regeneration.”
The report comes ahead of the expected release of the Levelling Up White Paper, which ministers have previously said will be published this month.
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