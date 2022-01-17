Housing associations call on Homes England to fund ‘improvement and replacement’ of existing homes

The report by PlaceShapers, which explores what role housing associations can play in the government’s levelling-up agenda, argued that the most impactful work social landlords can do in many “left-behind” areas is regeneration work, due to the large number of empty properties.

While funding from Homes England is currently targeted at new build homes, the report said some housing associations have “successfully leveraged public investment to attract private funding”.

“However, without additional financial support from the government, some housing associations are likely to struggle to effectively raise funding for physical restoration, especially in ‘left behind’ areas,” the report said.