Housing associations can be a solution to the temporary accommodation crisis

As we approach the end of the year, the news that England’s temporary accommodation and homelessness crisis worsened in 2024 makes for difficult reading.

The signs of this are all around us. As I was walking home one evening after work, I saw a mother with a young child in school uniform walk into a Premier Inn. I can only assume they were going to spend the night in a hotel room.

They won’t be the only ones – and some families will be spending many nights in hotel rooms, including the holidays, waiting for a social home. According to London Councils, one in every 21 children in the capital is homeless or in temporary accommodation. Over 1,600 families in London have been living in B&Bs or hotels for longer than six weeks.

That is an increase of more than 1,000% since 2022.