Housing associations commit to 7% cap for shared owners

The decision was revealed by the National Housing Federation (NHF), which has 800 members, following the proposal outlined by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in parliament for a 7% cap on social rents from next April.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “With the certainty these decisions provide, housing associations, representing 80% of shared ownership homes, are also committing to cap rent increases for shared owners at 7% in 2023-24 – matching the social rent cap.”

There were concerns around shared owners facing potentially financially crippling housing costs, with the rental element of their homes not being covered by the government rent cap. Instead, most shared ownership deals see their rents increase by Retail Price Index (RPI) plus 0.5% every year.