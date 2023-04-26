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Housing associations are “disappointed and concerned” after a large Cheshire developer and contractor entered administration.
Thelwall-based Lane End Developments Construction had been developing schemes with a string of housing associations, including L&Q, Jigsaw Homes and Onward, when it announced its collapse last week.
Administrators from Quantuma have been appointed for the firm, which has built more than 1,100 homes in the North West and employs around 100 members of staff, according to its website.
Lane End was onsite on a 118-home scheme in Helsby with Laurus Homes, a development arm of L&Q that is based in the North West.
An L&Q spokesperson told Inside Housing: “We were understandably disappointed and concerned to learn that Lane End has entered administration.”
They continued: “This is a complex and fast-moving situation, and it will take some time to fully assess all the options for moving this forward.
“Meanwhile, we understand that residents and customers may feel concerned, and we are working with any affected customers on a one-to-one basis to find the best outcome for them, including visiting all our sites and liaising with sub-contractors to address any outstanding issues.”
Lane End was also onsite with Jigsaw for a 205-home development in nearby Winsford. A spokesperson for the association told Inside Housing that its development team is meeting with the administrators this week to discuss options.
The spokesperson added that Jigsaw is “committed to ensuring the successful completion of the scheme and will be assessing all available options to identify the most feasible and effective solution”.
The contractor was also working on a 215-home scheme in Helsby with Onward to deliver 100% affordable homes, which was supported by a grant from Homes England.
A spokesperson for Onward told Inside Housing: “Onward Homes remains committed to delivering for local people at our development sites in Basford East and Helsby. Work is underway to ensure we deliver quality new homes to meet the variety of local need, including homes for affordable rent and shared ownership.”
Last week, Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury intervened over fears that Lane End’s schemes would be left partially completed.
“Nobody wants to see a half-finished housing estate,” he said.
Mr Amesbury said he hopes there is a way forward for Lane End, but if not, he believed a deal can be struck with another contractor to complete the homes.
Quantuma has been contacted for comment.
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