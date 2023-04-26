Thelwall-based Lane End Developments Construction had been developing schemes with a string of housing associations, including L&Q, Jigsaw Homes and Onward, when it announced its collapse last week.

Administrators from Quantuma have been appointed for the firm, which has built more than 1,100 homes in the North West and employs around 100 members of staff, according to its website.

Lane End was onsite on a 118-home scheme in Helsby with Laurus Homes, a development arm of L&Q that is based in the North West.

An L&Q spokesperson told Inside Housing: “We were understandably disappointed and concerned to learn that Lane End has entered administration.”