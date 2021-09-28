Housing associations consider reactivating coronavirus contingency plans over fuel crisis

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Social landlords are considering reactivating their COVID-19 contingency plans in the wake of the continuing fuel crisis across the UK.
Panic buying hit petrol station forecourts across the country over the weekend as reports of a fuel shortage hit headlines.
On Monday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said army tanker drivers were being put on standby to help deliver petrol to filling stations across the country. The government also temporarily suspended competition rules for oil companies to help alleviate the crisis.
The Petrol Retailers Association reported that as of Monday two-thirds of its membership, which totals 5,500 filling stations, had run out of fuel. There are approximately 8,000 filling stations across the UK.
Contingencies being considered by housing associations include mandating that staff work from home and cutting back on in-person visits or non-emergency repairs and maintenance.
Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, said the landlord had taken stock of its own fuel levels which revealed its staff has enough fuel to last until Wednesday, after which it would have to consider contingency measures.
Mr Hackett said: “We are OK until Wednesday, based on current usage and the amount of fuel we have in our vans.
“So if supplies are back to normal by Wednesday, we’ll be fine. However, if the problem remains beyond Wednesday then we will have to get communications out to residents explaining [there] could be delays to repairs, we have to then operate more of a selective service, focusing around emergency and urgent repairs.
"I also met today with the chair of the repairs and maintenance contractor which we work with in Sussex and Kent, he told me that his operatives were all OK this morning and have adequate levels of fuel, but of course they would no doubt be in the same position as us in relation to supplies being needed by Wednesday.”
Alan Long, executive director at repairs contractor Mears, said: “It is obviously an unhelpful position. We are looking at all options to mitigate the risk. We are fortunate that our excellent operational systems already minimise the distance our staff have to travel to jobs.”
South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) said it is monitoring the situation as it develops this week and may need to look at reverting to essential or emergency maintenance only if the fuel shortage worsens.
Tony Stacey, chief executive of SYHA, said the coronavirus lockdown had prepared the organisation to confront new crises as they emerge. He explained: “None of us of course, or very, very few associations, planned for pandemic, but what we realised is that you couldn’t come up with a better ‘what if’ scenario than closing your office and going into lockdown. We realised that we were more resilient than we had anticipated and our staff coped very well and people adapted.
“So when I think of the petrol crisis, is that something that’s gonna bother us? I would say not at the moment and we use the same approach and attitude that we did during COVID. If your organisation is adaptable and resilient, then you will cope and your leadership will adapt. The experience of COVID is that housing associations are getting better at dealing with these black swan events.
“So much of it [contingency planning] is about confidence and trust, and people have seen people get together and get response and communications to tenants and staff out quickly.”
One housing provider told Inside Housing that it had been reassured by the government that the country has “more fuel than we know what to do with, but getting it where it’s needed and stopping panic buying is the issue”.
Rooftop Housing Association, which covers Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, also said it is monitoring the situation.
Boris Worrall, chief executive of Rooftop, said: “While there are no significant issues in key frontline services at the moment, we are monitoring the situation very closely and will be communicating with customers if needed. So far disruption has been limited to delays due to queuing for fuel.
“Colleagues have been returning to office-based working in greater numbers over the past week, but hybrid working is now very well established so we can and will remain flexible from that point of view.”
Catherine Ryder, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, said: “Our members will be closely monitoring the situation and will be doing all they can to ensure that any shortage or increase in costs doesn’t have an impact on vital repairs and support services that residents rely on.
“We know residents will also be worried about the shortage, particularly those who need their cars to get to work. This comes on top of concerns about how they will cope when they lose the £20-per-week uplift to Universal Credit.”
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