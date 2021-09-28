Housing associations consider reactivating coronavirus contingency plans over fuel crisis

Panic buying hit petrol station forecourts across the country over the weekend as reports of a fuel shortage hit headlines.

On Monday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said army tanker drivers were being put on standby to help deliver petrol to filling stations across the country. The government also temporarily suspended competition rules for oil companies to help alleviate the crisis.

The Petrol Retailers Association reported that as of Monday two-thirds of its membership, which totals 5,500 filling stations, had run out of fuel. There are approximately 8,000 filling stations across the UK.

Contingencies being considered by housing associations include mandating that staff work from home and cutting back on in-person visits or non-emergency repairs and maintenance.

Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, said the landlord had taken stock of its own fuel levels which revealed its staff has enough fuel to last until Wednesday, after which it would have to consider contingency measures.

Mr Hackett said: “We are OK until Wednesday, based on current usage and the amount of fuel we have in our vans.

“So if supplies are back to normal by Wednesday, we’ll be fine. However, if the problem remains beyond Wednesday then we will have to get communications out to residents explaining [there] could be delays to repairs, we have to then operate more of a selective service, focusing around emergency and urgent repairs.

"I also met today with the chair of the repairs and maintenance contractor which we work with in Sussex and Kent, he told me that his operatives were all OK this morning and have adequate levels of fuel, but of course they would no doubt be in the same position as us in relation to supplies being needed by Wednesday.”