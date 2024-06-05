Housing associations could do more to help people into work or entrepreneurship, an academic report has said #UKhousing

The EU-funded project helped residents furthest from the labour market as they either started their own business or returned to work.

The paper analysed the results of a £10.8m social value project which ran from 2018 to 2023 and involved nine housing associations and training providers in England and France.

Research published by the University of East Anglia (UEA) sets out how housing associations could use their knowledge and resources to build “micro-enterprise” and employment support services.

The project prioritised “micro-enterprise training” and employment support services tailored to each participant – such as guidance in business development, financial management and administration – and their local environment.

This report comes as Inside Housing launched its Housing Hires campaign, which aims to promote the range of opportunities in the housing sector and share best practice and ideas about how to recruit and retain staff in social housing.

By September 2022, out of the 6,259 participants who began training under the project, 16% successfully started their own businesses. A total of 18% of participants secured new job opportunities, while 7% of participants chose to pursue further education. Altogether, the project facilitated the creation of 1,020 new businesses.

The report concluded that housing associations should strive to be the “hub” in the centre of a partner network with education providers, employer groups, public agencies and non-profit organisations.

With more employers adopting a “skills-based approach” to recruiting, housing associations should run skill credentialling programmes to help people prove to employers they possess certain skills.

As well as partnering with training providers, housing associations could also pair residents up with local employers. As “respected stakeholders in the communities they serve,” housing associations can act as “trusted labour market intermediaries”, the report said.

Landlords can also play a convening role, helping education providers and employers to work together to ensure the local community has the skills needed to thrive, including those needed within housing associations.