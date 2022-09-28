Housing associations could hold back deposits after NHBC policy change 

The NHBC has defended the change and said it will still offer cover for deposit monies paid on a case-by-case basis #UKhousing

Buildmark provides cover for properties that have been newly built or converted to rent or shared ownership tenures, meaning it is one of the key policies for the social housing sector.

The NHBC, the body responsible for providing the construction sector with insurance policies, has now made changes to one of its most popular warranty and insurance products: Buildmark Choice.

Lawyers and landlords have said this could lead to cashflow issues and associations to revisit deposit approaches, with some urging NHBC to reconsider.

Housing associations and lawyers have voiced their concerns over a decision by the NHBC, one of the key bodies responsible for providing construction insurance for social landlords, to change one its most popular products so that it will no longer automatically provide cover if a developer or contractor goes out of business during a project.

Previously, the NHBC agreed to cover payments already made to developers, including deposits, which could not be recovered from them in the case of an insolvency.

It was on this basis that deposits were released to developers, following registration of the scheme with the NHBC. But sector experts have said that this may change now that this protection is no longer automatically offered.

The warranty provider has said it will still offer cover for deposit monies paid on a case-by-case basis, but this must be requested.

It also said it was common for providers to review their policies and that this was done after a detail review of what the key risks were for policyholders.

The NHBC updated its policy on 1 April 2022, but Inside Housing has been told that the change has not been widely communicated to the sector.

The policy change comes at a difficult time for the sector as Inside Housing revealed in July that the number of house builder insolvencies rose 75% in the past financial year, compared with 2020-21.

Triya Maicha, a partner at Devonshires, said the NHBC had unilaterally changed its policy “without any announcement”.

She added: “This has already had a significant impact on registered providers [RPs] embarking on new developments.

“It has resulted in RPs having to revisit the basis upon which deposits are held in order to safeguard their position, which in turn impacts on developer cashflow.”