Vale of Glamorgan Council, Newydd Housing Association, United Welsh Housing Association and Edenstone Homes are submitting the bid to build the homes – 50% of which will be affordable housing.

They will be delivered at Upper Cosmeston Farm in Penarth, a few miles south of Cardiff city centre.

The affordable housing will combine general needs social rent, intermediate rented homes, shared ownership and low-cost homeownership, with the rest of the homes for market sale.