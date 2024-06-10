You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A Welsh council, two housing associations and a house builder are submitting a bid to develop 576 new homes via a limited liability partnership (LLP).
Vale of Glamorgan Council, Newydd Housing Association, United Welsh Housing Association and Edenstone Homes are submitting the bid to build the homes – 50% of which will be affordable housing.
They will be delivered at Upper Cosmeston Farm in Penarth, a few miles south of Cardiff city centre.
The affordable housing will combine general needs social rent, intermediate rented homes, shared ownership and low-cost homeownership, with the rest of the homes for market sale.
If the bid is successful, the organisations will form an LLP to deliver the homes. This was decided after they considered a “range of legal structures” for forming a joint venture, the organisations said in a report submitted at a cabinet meeting of Vale of Glamorgan Council.
The report stressed that the main reason for establishing an LLP is “to increase the supply of council and affordable housing”, and “any commercial element is incidental and ancillary”.
When the LLP is dissolved, any profit will be equally distributed among the members of the consortium.
The council will reinvest its share in future housing development upgrading existing stock.
The Welsh government has described the 22-hectare development as a ‘garden by the sea’ community that prioritises walking and cycling and achieves operational net zero energy standards.
According to a masterplan put together by Savills, four distinct areas have been identified for development, each with between 110 and 206 homes.
A range of housing types will be built, including apartments and terraced and semi-detached houses.
The proposal also includes plans for a primary school, community facilities and public open space.
Julie James, the Welsh government’s cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, told Inside Housing last week about why she is optimistic that the government can still meet its target to build 20,000 homes for social rent by 2026.
“We could still make it. It’ll be touch and go, but we’ll still make it,” Ms James said. “But that’s just a political cycle – the real point is, we need the houses. If we don’t make the target by three months, it’s not the end of the world in my view. It is about trying to push the industry into building the houses we need.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories