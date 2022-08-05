Housing associations’ credit ratings could ‘suffer’ due to gap between rising costs and rent, warns S&P

In a new report, S&P said the “widening gap” between rent levels and cost inflation in the current financial year poses “significant challenges” to social landlords.

Analysis by S&P showed that more than a quarter of the 43 associations it rates could see “very weak interest coverage” if they are unable to cover cost increases by boosting revenues or scaling down costs.

It comes as housing associations deal with the growing financial challenges of investing in their stock to improve housing conditions, tackling building safety and making homes energy efficient.

The vast majority of housing associations, according to exclusive Inside Housing research, increased their rents by the maximum – 4.1% – in April. However, S&P said it forecast that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation will average 8.7% this year, leading to a negative inflation gap of around 4.6%.