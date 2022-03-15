Housing associations face £20bn spend on building safety and decarbonisation amid growing debt, Moody’s warns

In a new report, the ratings agency said it expects debt levels among housing associations in England to increase to 4.6 times turnover, up from the current figure of four times turnover.

More than half of the 40 English associations that Moody’s rates expect to increase their borrowing, which the agency said would “weaken debt and interest coverage ratios”.

Around four out of 10 landlords the agency rates expect to scale back their development plans.

“We are likely to see an increase in leverage or a scaling-back of development plans because grants, reserves and operating efficiencies are unlikely to cover these costs in full,” said Maylis Chapellier, lead analyst at Moody’s.

“Moreover, risks for the sector are elevated by significant uncertainty as to how future decarbonisation costs will be financed.”

For London landlords in particular, with a large number of high rises and older stock, Moody’s said the extra borrowing could be “credit negative”.