Housing associations failing residents ‘face insufficient accountability’ and should face greater punishments, MPs say

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Housing associations that are failing their residents “face insufficient accountability” by complaints processes that “exhaust rather than resolve”, a cross-party group of MPs has said.
In a letter to housing minister Matthew Pennycook, the group – led by Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy and including 26 MPs and three members of the House of Lords – called for greater punishments for housing associations that repeatedly fail their residents.
Pointing to high levels of maladministration findings by the Housing Ombudsman, they wrote: “[MPs] regularly support tenants and leaseholders in [housing association]-managed properties whose experiences point to systemic weaknesses in the current regulatory and redress framework.
“In many cases, the mechanisms intended to help residents hold their landlord to account either do not apply to housing associations or are ineffective in practice, allowing issues to be delayed, obscured or left unresolved.
“While recent legislation has strengthened accountability for private landlords… housing associations have often fallen outside the scope of these reforms.”
Recent legislation significantly strengthened protections for private tenants. The Renters’ Rights Act included a ban on no-fault eviction, abolished blanket bans on tenants who have children or receive benefits, and cracked down on bidding wars.
While councils are subject to the Freedom of Information Act 2000 and have democratically elected councillors that can be held to account, as it stands housing associations do not face the same scrutiny.
That said, the upcoming Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRS) will give social housing tenants new rights to request information from their housing association about how their homes are managed, meaning they have a similar level of access to information as council tenants.
Since 2024, the Housing Ombudsman has published regular severe maladministration reports for social landlords.
The group said there was “insufficient” clarity and enforcement around ombudsman decisions.
“Residents and leaseholders frequently reach the end of a long process only to find that findings of maladministration do not result in consistent or timely remedies.”
According to the letter, the politicians found that “many” of the housing associations in their constituencies have “well documented histories of repeated service failures and non-compliance” with ombudsman decisions.
“Without effective penalties for companies or individuals, [housing associations] have faced little consequence for this,” the group wrote.
Measures called for in the letter include stronger powers for the ombudsman, such as tougher punishments for ignoring its rulings and repeated failures.
The group called for more consistency and transparency for compensation payouts and more transparency over service charges for leaseholders in housing association homes.
It also called for housing associations to be made subject to the same information transparency rules as councils.
The National Housing Federation, which represents housing associations, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have been contacted for comment.
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