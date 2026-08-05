Housing associations failing residents ‘face insufficient accountability’ and should face greater punishments, MPs say

In a letter to housing minister Matthew Pennycook, the group – led by Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy and including 26 MPs and three members of the House of Lords – called for greater punishments for housing associations that repeatedly fail their residents.

Pointing to high levels of maladministration findings by the Housing Ombudsman, they wrote: “[MPs] regularly support tenants and leaseholders in [housing association]-managed properties whose experiences point to systemic weaknesses in the current regulatory and redress framework.

“In many cases, the mechanisms intended to help residents hold their landlord to account either do not apply to housing associations or are ineffective in practice, allowing issues to be delayed, obscured or left unresolved.