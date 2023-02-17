Housing associations forced to line up alternative asbestos removal after contractor’s collapse

Gentoo, which operates 30,000 homes, and 14,000-home Bernicia have had to act after Tolent called in administrators earlier this week. A total of 313 staff at the Gateshead-based contractor were made redundant with immediate effect.

Sunderland-based Gentoo was using Tolent, among other firms, on an asbestos removal framework, which has three years left on it.

Tolent’s asbestos removal division, Tolent Solutions, is based at Shotton Colliery, which has 20 years of experience “undertaking licenced asbestos removal and non-licenced asbestos removal and asbestos abatement works throughout the UK”, according to its website.

Tolent Solutions was among the subsidiaries of Tolent placed into administration on Monday.