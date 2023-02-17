Housing associations forced to line up alternative asbestos removal after contractor’s collapse

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Two major North East housing associations have been forced to line up alternative suppliers of asbestos removal services as the fallout from the collapse of Tolent continues to be felt.
Gentoo, which operates 30,000 homes, and 14,000-home Bernicia have had to act after Tolent called in administrators earlier this week. A total of 313 staff at the Gateshead-based contractor were made redundant with immediate effect.
Sunderland-based Gentoo was using Tolent, among other firms, on an asbestos removal framework, which has three years left on it.
Tolent’s asbestos removal division, Tolent Solutions, is based at Shotton Colliery, which has 20 years of experience “undertaking licenced asbestos removal and non-licenced asbestos removal and asbestos abatement works throughout the UK”, according to its website.
Tolent Solutions was among the subsidiaries of Tolent placed into administration on Monday.
A Gentoo spokesperson told Inside Housing: “Tolent was one of a number of contractors on the Gentoo asbestos removal framework, which still has three years remaining.
“We have already entered into a mobilisation period with an alternative contractor on the framework who has taken over all out-of-hours, responsive and voids works in the short term.”
The spokesperson added: “Any impacted tenants will be contacted directly over the coming days.”
Tolent, one of the North East’s largest construction firms, with an annual turnover of £198m, was also the main contractor on two of Gentoo’s development schemes in Sunderland.
These are Eskdene Rise, an 86-home development in the Hetton area, and Cricketers Hill, a 115-home scheme in Carley Hill.
Gentoo has a history of working with Tolent, which had been in business for 40 years before its demise.
In 2015, Tolent launched a joint venture with the housing association, known as Gentoo Tolent, to target residential work in the region.
However, less than a year after its launch, Gentoo sold its 50% stake to Tolent and the company was renamed Tolent Living. This Tolent subsidiary is also in administration.
Tolent was also an asbestos contractor for Bernicia.
A spokesperson for the Durham-based landlord told Inside Housing: “We are now finalising the appointment of an alternative service provider.
“This appointment will not lead to any service issues, or place any additional financial burden on the business.”
The impact of Tolent’s collapse on councils has also emerged.
The firm was the main contractor on Sunderland City Council’s 132-home Vaux housing scheme. The development is part of the 1,000-home Riverside Sunderland project.
A statement from Sunderland City Council said it was aware of Tolent’s administration. “We are in a dialogue with the administrators and remain committed to continuing with our ambitious plans for the Vaux housing site going forward,” it said.
Tolent was also signed up to deliver a regeneration of Bedlington town centre in Northumberland. The scheme is predominantly focused on a new retail offer, but new flats above shops are also planned.
In a joint statement, Northumberland County Council and regeneration firm Advance Northumberland said: “Discussions are ongoing to secure a new contractor and to restart works as soon as possible. Advance Northumberland and the county council remain committed to delivering the project as planned and new completion dates will be communicated as soon as possible.”
Kirklees Council had also used Tolent as a contractor on housing schemes, but declined to comment when asked by Inside Housing if it had been affected by the firm going into administration.
Earlier this week, Karbon Homes said it was weighing up the “best way forward” on the Seaham Garden Village project in County Durham, which Tolent was working on. Newcastle-based Karbon also has Tolent as a contractor on “a small number” of other projects.
Tolent’s administrators, Interpath Advisory, partly blamed the firm’s problems on one of its other major contracts: the £85.5m Milburngate mixed-use development in Durham had become “significantly loss-making” and affected the firm’s working capital.
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