Housing associations have upped the ante on 100% stock condition surveys

The regulator has made it clear that it expects every home to have been inspected to check the presence, or potential presence, of damp and mould, with remedial actions being taken. When we identify ‘severe’ (Category 1) hazards of any type, we must notify our client asap, as it has 14 days to take action after identification of the hazard.

As such, landlords have to visit every home to meet this requirement. Non-access is no longer an excuse, and we are working with many clients trying to secure access to complete these crucial surveys.

Some landlords face issues such as tenant apathy, dissatisfaction with landlords, subletting and illegal property usage, which make access difficult. However, experienced consultants in these matters are finding ways to gain access and complete the surveys. This highlights the need to instruct reputable surveyors to carry out 100% stock condition surveys as quickly as possible.

“With around a third of registered providers still only planning partial stock surveys, there is a very real risk of more fines”

The sector has realised that high-quality stock condition survey data is vital, not only for good management of their portfolios, but in the regulatory environment within which they operate. With around a third of registered providers still only planning partial stock surveys, there is a very real risk of more fines at a time when complying with the Decent Homes Standard and the delivery of social housing are crucial and finances are already restricted.

We urge all housing associations to look at their portfolios and instruct experts to help them ensure they are up to the Decent Homes Standard, and any high-risk assets are dealt with as quickly as possible. The consultants’ role in this is vital, helping clients to understand the true condition of their assets, plan maintenance and derisk their portfolios.

In summer 2024, the regulator announced that it would require social housing providers to prepare performance improvement plans and that it can now issue unlimited fines to those that fail to meet the standards. Fines for not providing a simple electrical certificate alone can be upwards of £10,000, but serious breaches are expected to run into the millions.

Time is of the essence and surveying stock is a must, right now.

Martin Gladwin, head of housing consultancy, Rapleys