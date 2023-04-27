Stonewater, which manages 34,500 homes across England, has employed Platform Housing Group’s maintenance team for grounds work around its homes in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

In a release, Platform said the partnership began earlier this month and will affect more than 6,000 tenants from Cheltenham to Shrewsbury.

Nine Platform employees are delivering the contract, with aims for an apprentice to join early next year.