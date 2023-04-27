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Housing association’s in-house contractor to provide grounds maintenance for neighbouring provider

News27.04.23by James Riding

Two large housing associations have signed a grounds maintenance deal for properties across the South West and West Midlands.

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Platform Housing Group’s grounds maintenance team (picture: Platform Housing Group)
Platform Housing Group’s grounds maintenance team (picture: Platform Housing Group)
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LinkedIn IHTwo large housing associations have signed a grounds maintenance deal for properties across the South West and West Midlands #UKhousing

Stonewater, which manages 34,500 homes across England, has employed Platform Housing Group’s maintenance team for grounds work around its homes in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

In a release, Platform said the partnership began earlier this month and will affect more than 6,000 tenants from Cheltenham to Shrewsbury.

Nine Platform employees are delivering the contract, with aims for an apprentice to join early next year.

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Platform said it hopes the contract will extend to providing tree surveys for Stonewater’s grounds later this year.

The housing associations have worked together before. Last year, Platform carried out repairs, empty property work and electrical installation condition reports in Stonewater properties in the rural West of England.

Simon Harris, operations manager at Platform Property Care, said: “Delivering grounds maintenance services is a real asset to any community and we look forward to Stonewater customers enjoying the benefits.”

Susie Williams, strategic partnership manager at Stonewater, said: “Our partnership with Platform continues to grow, utilising our cost-sharing vehicle and expanding into further work streams for the benefit of all our customers.

“The addition of grounds maintenance is really important for us, allowing us to have well-kept, presentable communal areas that also complement the other services Platform Property Care are successfully delivering for us, and we look forward to developing the relationship further.”

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Asset managementContractorHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementSouth WestWest Midlands
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