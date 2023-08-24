Housing associations need to tackle the stigma to promote later living developments

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New research sheds light on the main beliefs discouraging people from moving into later-living accommodation. Louise Drew explains
The stigma surrounding later-living developments remains a great challenge and it is time for the sector to promote its positives. These range from increased protections for residents, compared with the uncertainty of private renting, to easily accessible health and care provision.
New legislation, including the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023, aims to dispel the stigma and increase property take-up by introducing new infrastructure standards and regulations, including bringing in the requirement for landlords to be licensed to run later-living accommodation.
Increased protections such as the ones brought in through this particular act are not the only benefits of selling up and making the final move into a more size-appropriate home. Assisted living presents a much more secure later-living option compared with entering into a private rental agreement.
For example, social housing and assisted-living developments can provide access to financial support around payments and benefits for vulnerable people, as well as demystify what can often appear as inaccessible or complicated systems.
Once in situ, residents are often encouraged to put a power of attorney arrangement in place – allocating a trusted individual to take care of any financial, property or health issues that may arise, including non-resuscitation.
While this may sound like an intimidating decision to make, planning for the future in this supported way will offer considerable peace of mind, both for the individual who has undertaken the move, and for loved ones who will gain clarity about end-of-life plans.
“28% of people would not move to a retirement housing scheme, as they do not want to live in a community of older people”
However, misconceptions surrounding later and assisted living are preventing individuals from making the move. Recent research by Shakespeare Martineau, the law firm, found that one in 10 (10%) individuals surveyed believed their health would deteriorate if they moved into a right-sized property, by downsizing to a later-living development, for example.
Housing associations should therefore work to promote the benefits that moving into a smaller property can bring, such as reduced bills and, where appropriate, access to health and care solutions.
While not every later-living development has on-site healthcare, there are specialist retirement-living schemes that allow individuals to access care from the landlord’s chosen provider. This is not a requirement, but there are considerable benefits to using the care offered on site, such as being seen by professionals on the same day, potentially multiple times, possibly leading to quicker diagnosis and treatment.
On-site care can also include physiotherapy for those with mobility issues, access to gyms and fitness classes, and the provision of meals, ensuring residents maintain a comfortable and healthy lifestyle.
Unlike the private rental sector or private housing, assisted-living accommodation is designed to support changing health needs as the years go on. However, without significant work from landlords to promote the benefits, take-up could be slow, leading to prolonged blockages of housing stock as individuals or couples remain in homes that are simply too large or too remote.
While better uptake is desired throughout the sector, landlords should ensure that they are planning properly. This is essential in reducing the risk of having a development full of people with similar extensive needs at the same time, stretching resources and potentially jeopardising resident care.
Staggering the age of residents is also important for attracting new tenants, as younger occupants with fewer care needs are more likely to be put off from moving, should they view a development that appears full of elderly and vulnerable people.
“One in ten individuals surveyed believed their health would deteriorate if they moved into a right-sized property, by downsizing to a later-living development, for example”
With Shakespeare Martineau’s research finding that 28% of people would not move to a retirement housing scheme as they did not want to live in a community of older people, a wide range of ages on site is vital to attract new residents.
While moving to later living could feel intimidating for many, planning for the future is imperative. The private rental sector is currently failing to provide security for vulnerable people, which could lead to stress and other health impacts as individuals are unable to access the right care.
If more people were to consider moving to appropriate housing designed for later living, the impact on the housing crisis, as well as their end-of-life quality, could be significant.
Louise Drew, head of building communities, Shakespeare Martineau
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