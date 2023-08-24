Housing associations need to tackle the stigma to promote later living developments

While not every later-living development has on-site healthcare, there are specialist retirement-living schemes that allow individuals to access care from the landlord’s chosen provider. This is not a requirement, but there are considerable benefits to using the care offered on site, such as being seen by professionals on the same day, potentially multiple times, possibly leading to quicker diagnosis and treatment.

On-site care can also include physiotherapy for those with mobility issues, access to gyms and fitness classes, and the provision of meals, ensuring residents maintain a comfortable and healthy lifestyle.

Unlike the private rental sector or private housing, assisted-living accommodation is designed to support changing health needs as the years go on. However, without significant work from landlords to promote the benefits, take-up could be slow, leading to prolonged blockages of housing stock as individuals or couples remain in homes that are simply too large or too remote.

While better uptake is desired throughout the sector, landlords should ensure that they are planning properly. This is essential in reducing the risk of having a development full of people with similar extensive needs at the same time, stretching resources and potentially jeopardising resident care.

Staggering the age of residents is also important for attracting new tenants, as younger occupants with fewer care needs are more likely to be put off from moving, should they view a development that appears full of elderly and vulnerable people.

“One in ten individuals surveyed believed their health would deteriorate if they moved into a right-sized property, by downsizing to a later-living development, for example”

With Shakespeare Martineau’s research finding that 28% of people would not move to a retirement housing scheme as they did not want to live in a community of older people, a wide range of ages on site is vital to attract new residents.

While moving to later living could feel intimidating for many, planning for the future is imperative. The private rental sector is currently failing to provide security for vulnerable people, which could lead to stress and other health impacts as individuals are unable to access the right care.

If more people were to consider moving to appropriate housing designed for later living, the impact on the housing crisis, as well as their end-of-life quality, could be significant.

Louise Drew, head of building communities, Shakespeare Martineau