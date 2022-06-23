Housing associations selected to deliver Housing First pilot in Manchester for two more years

Great Places Housing Group will continue to lead the partnership that will deliver the homelessness project, with other partners including fellow housing associations Riverside, Jigsaw and Stockport Homes, as well as support and health providers (see full list below).

The Greater Manchester Housing First partnership was reselected following a competitive tender process.

Greater Manchester is one of three areas that received funding from the government in 2018 to set up Housing First pilots.

To date, Greater Manchester has supported 330 people under the scheme, which sees rough sleepers offered permanent homes with wrap-around support, rather than progressing through various types of temporary accommodation.

Funding for the Housing First pilots was originally due to end in March this year, but Greater Manchester has been given £6.31m to continue for two more years.