Housing associations take action to protect residents during heatwave

Housing associations have taken action to protect older and vulnerable residents amid extreme temperatures in the UK.
Inside Housing has spoken to several social landlords that say they have been checking in on tenants aged over 65, as well as those with disabilities, to make sure they can cope in the extreme heat. They have also been posting NHS advice across their social media.
England is under its first ever red warning for extreme heat, which means even fit and healthy people are at risk of death.
Temperatures may reach 40°C. The previous record high temperature in the UK was 38.7°C, which was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.
The warning is for Monday and Tuesday and covers from London to Manchester and York.
Amber warnings are in place for the rest of England, Wales and the south of Scotland.
Housing associations explained to Inside Housing what measures they have in place to support tenants through the extreme heat.
Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, said it has been contacting older residents and those with disabilities to check they have the support in place to get through the extreme hot weather and to share any official advice.
A spokesperson for Clarion, which owns and manages 125,000 homes across England, said: “In some cases, we have identified additional support needs through these phone calls and have arranged for face-to-face visits with our tenancy sustainment colleagues.”
Sovereign, which manages 60,000 homes in the South and West of England, as well as the Isle of Wight, said it is also providing extra support for vulnerable residents and those over the age of 65.
As well as this, it is signposting all residents to guidance from the NHS on staying safe during a heatwave through its social media and website.
Members of staff will be on hand to speak with residents in some of Sovereign’s supported housing schemes and, while there, will provide in-person advice on how to stay cool and safe in the hot weather.
Where possible, staff will also visit individual properties to make welfare checks on some of the more vulnerable customers and make phone calls to check on them.
Those aged over 65 will also be contacted by text with guidance on how to stay safe in the hot weather.
Nicole Sharp, chief customer officer at Sovereign said: “The welfare of our customers is our number one priority, which is why we are providing residents with additional support throughout the heatwave.
“As a responsible employer, we have also issued guidance to our trades colleagues on how to work safely in the hot weather.”
Peabody, which manages around 55,000 homes in London and the South East, said that local teams are checking on those who they know may need some extra help or support.
A spokesperson said that tenants can take shelter and cool off in its community buildings.
The housing association is giving emergency bottled water to tenants who need it and giving its teams working outside and in offices more water and supplies.
“We are also changing working patterns where needed, to keep everyone safe.
“We have been proactively contacting older people to check whether they still want to attend planned events and our care and support teams are making sure that customers remain safe and hydrated,” it said.
Link Group, one of Scotland’s largest social landlords, said that its housing teams are working to ensure “appropriate additional provisions” are in place for vulnerable tenants, including those in its retirement housing schemes.
A Link spokesperson said: “As with all extreme weather events, we would advise tenants and other customers to follow national guidance – in this case, drinking lots of water and staying indoors where possible.
“We are signposting this guidance on our website and social media channels.”
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