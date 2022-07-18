Housing associations take action to protect residents during heatwave

Inside Housing has spoken to several social landlords that say they have been checking in on tenants aged over 65, as well as those with disabilities, to make sure they can cope in the extreme heat. They have also been posting NHS advice across their social media.

England is under its first ever red warning for extreme heat, which means even fit and healthy people are at risk of death.

Temperatures may reach 40°C. The previous record high temperature in the UK was 38.7°C, which was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.

The warning is for Monday and Tuesday and covers from London to Manchester and York.

Amber warnings are in place for the rest of England, Wales and the south of Scotland.

Housing associations explained to Inside Housing what measures they have in place to support tenants through the extreme heat.