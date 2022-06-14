Housing associations to be ‘seduced’ into accepting Right to Buy extension plan

The housing secretary explained that the money would coming from across the government, but was unable to pinpoint its exact source. Nevertheless, he said the Treasury had agreed to fund the scheme and that it would not come from existing Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ budgets.

Mr Gove explained that this was a question that needed to be sorted quickly, saying: “By definition we better crack on [with understanding the funding] because we can’t have conversations with housing associations that we would like, without them having greater assurance on funding that’s understandable, but I’m not in a position yet to say exactly how it will be funded.”

He added that the numbers would be capped every year and there would be a limit as to how many people could exercise their right. This could lead to the creation of a waiting list system, where some tenants would have to wait years to take up their Right to Buy option.

Earlier in the session, Mr Gove responded to comments by his predecessor, Robert Jenrick, that the number of homes being built was likely to go backwards from the 240,000 homes built last year.

Mr Gove said: “It wasn’t a stretch before pandemic, we had reached a record high of 244,000 completions and the number of first-time buyers that year was also at a record high, but since then, of course, there are a number of economic headwinds which are made life more difficult.”

Asked whether the 300,000 homes a year target would remain, Mr Gove responded that this was in place. He added: “It is still in place, will we meet it, we will do everything we can, but there are a number of factors that can make and have made it more difficult.”