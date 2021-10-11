Housing associations to escape cladding tax

Lawyers had warned that not-for-profit registered providers that own development companies could be liable for the Residential Property Development Tax (RPDT), due to take effect next April.

But in an updated note on the legislation, the Treasury said that non-profit housing companies will be excluded. The note added: “Wholly-owned subsidiary companies of a non-profit housing company are also excluded from being treated as residential property developers for the purpose of the tax.”

A Treasury spokesperson said it was "in line with the existing principle that profits derived from charitable activities should not be taxed under corporation tax rules".

It is understood that for-profit registered providers will be subject to the tax despite lobbying efforts.

It is also understood that if a not-for-profit registered provider is part of a JV, the exemption will also feed through to its share of profits. However other members of the JV will have to pay the RPDT.