Housing associations to escape cladding tax

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Housing associations and their wholly owned subsidiaries are set to be made exempt from the developer cladding tax after lobbying efforts by the sector, Inside Housing can reveal.
Lawyers had warned that not-for-profit registered providers that own development companies could be liable for the Residential Property Development Tax (RPDT), due to take effect next April.
But in an updated note on the legislation, the Treasury said that non-profit housing companies will be excluded. The note added: “Wholly-owned subsidiary companies of a non-profit housing company are also excluded from being treated as residential property developers for the purpose of the tax.”
A Treasury spokesperson said it was "in line with the existing principle that profits derived from charitable activities should not be taxed under corporation tax rules".
It is understood that for-profit registered providers will be subject to the tax despite lobbying efforts.
It is also understood that if a not-for-profit registered provider is part of a JV, the exemption will also feed through to its share of profits. However other members of the JV will have to pay the RPDT.
The measures are expected to be confirmed at the Budget on 27 October.
The RPDT, first announced in February this year, will apply to residential developers with annual profits of more than £25m and is designed to raise £2bn over the next decade to help the government fund the post-Grenfell building safety crisis.
Draft legislation on the tax was published late last month and a short technical consultation was launched, due to end on Friday (15 October). Housing sector representatives were among those briefed by the Treasury about the changes on Friday, Inside Housing understands.
Sector bodies including the National Housing Federation and the G15 had been lobbying for not-for-profits to be made exempt from the tax after warning it would hit their ability to deliver homes and tackle fire safety.
Geeta Nanda OBE, G15 chair and chief executive of MTVH, said: “I’m pleased that the government has listened to our calls for not-for-profit providers’ activity to be exempted from the tax, as it would be wrong if this welcome proposal had the unintended consequence of reducing resources available to build new affordable homes.
“G15 members are planning to spending £3.6bn on building safety works over the next 15 years, in addition to the significant investment we have already made. We look forward to confirmation from the Chancellor in the Budget at the end of the month.”
The Treasury spokesperson added: “The Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT) will apply from 1 April 2022 to the largest developers, in order to seek a fair contribution to help pay for building safety remediation. The final design of the tax will be set out at the autumn Budget.”
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