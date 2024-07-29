Housing associations told to cash in on habitat banks to lower service charges

Housing associations should cash in on new biodiversity rules by creating habitat banks and using the profits to lower residents’ service charges, experts have told Inside Housing #UKhousing

“There is no reason, as large landowners, which many registered providers are, not to take advantage of the BNG market,” said Neil Toner, senior consultant at Devonshires, the law firm.

The government wants landowners to set up habitat banks to sell these BNG units to developers. Any biodiversity increases over 10% achieved on sites can also be turned into units and sold on.

Under English planning rules which came into force in February, developers must increase biodiversity on their sites by 10% or purchase Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) units.

Most large housing associations “clock the importance of biodiversity”, he said, but they do not acknowledge that it could become “an income stream” that could be used to benefit residents.

“Everyone’s complaining about service charges… here would be a way of reducing people’s service charge by offsetting some of the cost that would otherwise be passed on to them for maintaining their estates,” he said.

This is because selling BNG units would “as a minimum” cover the landlords’ costs of greening their estates, which they would have spent anyway as part of improvement and maintenance works in many cases.

Across the sector, there are “definitely millions” of pounds to be made from habitat banks, he added.

Landowners that have already begun to sell BNG units include large family estates such as Belmont in North Somerset. Local authorities such as Plymouth City Council have set up subsidiaries to green their land and create habitat banks.

Hannah Langford, a partner at Devonshires, noted that “you’ve got to commit to” a habitat bank, as landowners are required to set aside their land for 30 years under a Section 106 agreement. However, she said, BNG “is in law now, so it’s not going away”.