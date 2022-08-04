Housing associations urged to sign up to disability charter

The charter was created by the Disability Visibility Group (DVG), which represents disabled members of tenants network the Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC), and includes a set of commitments housing associations must agree to ensure they are complying with the Equality Act.

Three major housing associations are currently considering signing up.

A spokesperson for SHAC said: “We believe that this charter can help landlords audit their processes and make sure that they are providing person-centred care which in turn helps eliminate discrimination and disadvantage for disabled people.

“We would encourage every housing association to contact us to talk about working together.”

It comes as disability campaigners are formally pursuing legal action against the government over its “failure” to implement a critical Grenfell Inquiry recommendation on personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs).