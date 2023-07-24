Housing associations’ views sought for ‘full-scale’ Homes England review

Social landlords – along with private sector house builders, local government and charities – have been asked to submit to reviewers their experiences of working with Homes England.

Members of the public are also encouraged to provide feedback if they have been involved with cladding remediation schemes and homeownership schemes.

The government placed Homes England under a “full-scale” review on 26 June, to investigate if the agency is spending taxpayers’ money efficiently and whether the agency’s role should change.

Former PwC executive Tony Poulter is leading the probe, which is expected to report by the end of the year.