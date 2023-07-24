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Housing associations’ views sought for ‘full-scale’ Homes England review

News24.07.23by James Riding

The government is seeking housing associations’ views on Homes England, following the launch last month of a “full-scale” review of the agency.

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Homes England’s office in Coventry (Picture: Homes England)
Homes England’s office in Coventry (Picture: Homes England)
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LinkedIn IHThe government is seeking housing associations’ views on Homes England following the launch of a ‘full-scale’ review into the agency last month #UKhousing

Social landlords – along with private sector house builders, local government and charities – have been asked to submit to reviewers their experiences of working with Homes England.

Members of the public are also encouraged to provide feedback if they have been involved with cladding remediation schemes and homeownership schemes.

The government placed Homes England under a “full-scale” review on 26 June, to investigate if the agency is spending taxpayers’ money efficiently and whether the agency’s role should change.

Former PwC executive Tony Poulter is leading the probe, which is expected to report by the end of the year.

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Homes England said the review was part of a standard process led by the Cabinet Office that usually takes place every three years. The agency was last reviewed more than six years ago.

The aim of the probe is to gather information about Homes England’s effectiveness, efficiency, governance and accountability.

The reviewers said the review will also collect information through desk-based research and internal and external interviews, as well as by seeking specialist advice where necessary.

The call for evidence runs for eight weeks until 15 September. Feedback can be provided by online survey or by emailing HEPublicBodiesReview@levellingup.gov.uk.

The agency, established in 2008 and rebranded as Homes England in 2017, administers the government’s affordable homes programme in England, except in London where housing powers are devolved to City Hall.

A five-year strategy published earlier this year placed a greater emphasis on regeneration.

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