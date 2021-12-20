Housing associations warn of tenants struggling with affordable rent levels

“Residents in affordable rent homes are more likely to struggle due to the level of rent that they are paying,” London housing association @weareoctavia warns

The survey found that tenants have been struggling with rent levels for these homes, particularly in London and the South East.

Inside Housing surveyed 30 housing associations about their experiences of affordable rent 10 years after the tenure was introduced in England. It forms part of an investigation into how the tenure has changed the sector . Affordable rent can be charged at up to 80% of market rents, and so, in much of the country, is much more expensive than social rents.

Poplar Harca said: “We have found that our local council have referred tenants to us for affordable rent properties that they cannot afford, which has proven very difficult for the rents team. COVID had a big impact on these cases, when tenants were on furlough and unable to pay all their rent.”

This comes after the Centre for Social Justice, the right-wing think-tank, concluded in a recent report on the hidden housing crisis that: “The method of linking affordable rents to market rents has had the effect of pricing out low-income renters from higher-cost areas, while forcing housing benefit to ‘take the strain’ of more expensive rents.”

Octavia, a London-based housing association with 469 affordable rent homes out of a total stock of 5,247, told Inside Housing: “Residents in affordable rent homes are more likely to struggle due to the level of rent that they are paying.”

Housing associations told Inside Housing that some tenants are trapped on benefits for longer as a result of the high rents. Cross Keys Homes said: “We have found affordability to be an issue for tenants looking to move into work from benefits, as wages are not enough to cover the higher rent levels in some instances. Some tenants have also wanted to move from these properties due to affordability issues.”

Grand Union, which operates in the South East, said: “Affordable homes are harder to let, as fewer applicants can afford the tenancy when doing affordability checks. In some cases we have found no suitable applicants, as the rent is just too high.”

For some landlords, there is a marked difference in the level of arrears. Incommunities said the average rent arrears for affordable rent homes are £180, compared with average rent arrears for social rent homes of £63.

Landlords also reported that in places where affordable rent homes are identical to social rent homes – because they have been converted, for example – this is noticed by tenants. Beyond said: “Customers on affordable rent… begrudge paying a higher rent than their social rent neighbours for a similar property.”