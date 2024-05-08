Housing associations welcome new West Midlands mayor’s social rent plans

The Labour challenger defeated Conservative Andy Street, who had held the office for seven years, by just over 1,500 votes.

As mayor, Mr Parker has promised to build 2,000 social rent homes a year by 2028, which he said would add up to 20,000 in total by the end of the decade.

Gary Fulford, group chief executive of WHG, congratulated Mr Parker on his election victory.

“With thousands of people in desperate need of housing across the region, it is good news that Mr Parker has put building more social housing at the top of his priority list,” he told Inside Housing.

“We look forward to working with him and playing our part in tackling the housing crisis.”