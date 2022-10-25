Housing association’s women-only affordable housing scheme in west London rejected by councillors

Hammersmith and Fulham’s planning committee turned down a proposal by the suffragette-founded Women’s Pioneer Housing (WPH) to replace 36 flats and its run-down offices in White City with 60 new homes.

The scheme, a joint venture with developer HUB and designed by architects AHMM, would also have seen an 18-storey co-living tower with 209 studios built on the 227 Wood Lane site.

However despite planning officers recommending approval, WPH’s scheme was rejected after a debate at Hammersmith and Fulham’s planning committee earlier this month.

The scheme was turned down because of the height of the tower and its impact on neighbouring properties, the scheme’s energy efficiency, and the “standard” of the proposed accommodation, according to minutes posted on the council’s website.