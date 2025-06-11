Housing asylum seekers in hotels to end by 2029

As part of her Spending Review delivered earlier today, Ms Reeves said the “costly use” of hotels to house those seeking asylum will end during “this parliament”.

The latest Home Office figures suggest there are about 32,000 asylum seekers in hotels in the UK.

In 2022-23, the Home Office spent around £2.28bn on hotels for asylum seekers, with that figure expected to have risen to £3.1bn for 2023-24.