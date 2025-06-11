Housing asylum seekers in hotels to end by 2029

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The government is to stop using hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029, chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced today.
As part of her Spending Review delivered earlier today, Ms Reeves said the “costly use” of hotels to house those seeking asylum will end during “this parliament”.
The latest Home Office figures suggest there are about 32,000 asylum seekers in hotels in the UK.
In 2022-23, the Home Office spent around £2.28bn on hotels for asylum seekers, with that figure expected to have risen to £3.1bn for 2023-24.
Ms Reeves told parliament: “I can confirm today that, led by the work of my right honourable friend the home secretary, we will be ending the costly use of hotels to house asylum seekers in this parliament.”
The Spending Review settlement includes £200m of funding to cut the asylum backlog, hear more appeal cases and “return those with no right to be here”, according to the full document.
Overall, the changes will save the public purse £1bn annually. “These reforms will deliver a more affordable and sustainable asylum system, meaning that asylum costs will reduce by at least £1bn per year by 2028‑29 compared with 2024-25,” the full document said.
The Home Office previously said it was aiming to end asylum hotels. However, this is the first time it has been confirmed as a commitment.
It comes as the i newspaper reported today that the Home Office is in talks with around 100 councils about moving asylum seekers from hotels into empty tower blocks and old student accommodation.
In 2023, London councils raised the alarm about the block-booking of hotel rooms by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, over its impact on support for rough sleepers.
However, the cross-party group also warned that the number of homelessness presentations by refugees and asylum seekers evicted from Home Office accommodation had increased by 39%.
You can read why the sector described the Spending Review as a “historic” turning point here.
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