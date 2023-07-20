Analysis of government data by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) shared with Inside Housing found that the share of homes covered by Local Housing Allowance (LHA) has shrunk rapidly since the government last updated benefits three years ago.

In April 2020, housing benefit support was uprated to cover the lowest 30% of local rents as they stood in September 2019.

Three years on, however, because of rapid increases in rents, fewer than a fifth of homes on average (18%) were covered by housing benefits.