Housing Bill with 6% rent cap passes first stage in Scottish parliament

A total of 83 MSPs voted in favour of the legislation in Holyrood on 28 November, while 31 voted against, four abstained and 11 did not vote.

The bill aims to tackle poverty across Scotland by strengthening tenants’ rights through a system of rent controls in a way that maintains investment.

It also places a stronger emphasis on homelessness prevention, based on better coordination across services, and both social and private landlords providing support earlier.

As it stands, private rent rises will be capped at the Consumer Price Index plus 1%, up to a maximum of 6%. This cap will apply to rent rises both during the term of a tenancy and between tenancies.