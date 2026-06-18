Housing bodies call for stronger legal route to access tenants’ homes

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has urged the government to support a proposed amendment to the Social Housing Bill, tabled by Lord Best, that would create a statutory process for access in cases where landlords have exhausted “reasonable” efforts to arrange inspections. This includes gas, electrical and fire safety measures.

The proposal is backed by the National Housing Federation and the National Federation of ALMOs.

The housing bodies said the amendment addresses concerns from across the sector that persistent ‘no access’ cases leave residents at risk and place landlords in breach of their legal obligations.

It seeks to “strike a balance” between tenant rights and ensuring landlords can address serious safety risks, establishing a statutory route for access only where prescribed safety checks or works are required.