Housing bodies call for stronger legal route to access tenants’ homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Social landlords are calling for a “clear and proportionate” legal mechanism to gain access to tenants’ homes for essential safety inspections and works when entry is repeatedly refused.
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has urged the government to support a proposed amendment to the Social Housing Bill, tabled by Lord Best, that would create a statutory process for access in cases where landlords have exhausted “reasonable” efforts to arrange inspections. This includes gas, electrical and fire safety measures.
The proposal is backed by the National Housing Federation and the National Federation of ALMOs.
The housing bodies said the amendment addresses concerns from across the sector that persistent ‘no access’ cases leave residents at risk and place landlords in breach of their legal obligations.
It seeks to “strike a balance” between tenant rights and ensuring landlords can address serious safety risks, establishing a statutory route for access only where prescribed safety checks or works are required.
The proposal also includes safeguards to ensure that any powers are exercised “proportionately and solely for clearly defined safety purposes”.
The Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people, led to much more stringent regulation around safety.
Landlords are legally obliged to inspect tenants’ homes and provide yearly data to the Regulator of Social Housing for publication.
Awaab’s Law, which resulted from the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from prolonged exposure to mould, means landlords must by law carry out emergency repairs promptly.
However, housing associations and councils have reported problems accessing some homes.
In 2025, a report found that 60% of landlords were concerned about access in relation to Awaab’s Law.
In many circumstances this can be helped through better engagement and scheduling.
The report highlighted the importance of more empathetic relationships with hard-to-access tenants, recognising why tenants might deny entry and building better channels of communication with residents.
However, the sector has warned that in a small number of cases, repeated failures to gain access can leave tenants and neighbouring residents “exposed to serious health and safety risks, while also placing landlords at risk of regulatory non-compliance and, in some circumstances, criminal liability”.
When all “reasonable” attempts to gain access have failed, landlords currently rely on tenancy provisions and can seek access injunctions through the county courts.
However, the housing bodies said recent court decisions have created “significant uncertainty” about whether courts can authorise forced access where tenants fail to comply with access orders.
Last year, a county court ruled that a landlord cannot force entry into a tenant’s home to carry out safety inspections without explicit statutory authority.
The Association of Safety and Compliance Professionals is also campaigning for urgent legal reform in this area.
A white paper it published earlier this year, titled Safety can’t wait outside, found that more than 200,000 social homes may have at-risk or immediately dangerous gas installations.
The CIH said it believes the Social Housing Bill “presents an important opportunity to remove existing legal uncertainty, strengthen tenant protections and support effective regulation”.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Regulation and Legal newsletter, featuring a weekly bulletin with news and insight on regulation, key legal rulings, legislation and court cases.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories